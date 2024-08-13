Looper Insights Wins At The 2024 Saas Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Looper Insights wins at the SaaS Awards

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Reveals its Winners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looper Insights has been crowned a winner at The 2024 SaaS Awards program, in the category Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product.A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, and APAC.Lucas Bertrand, Founder and CEO at Looper Insights said:“We are delighted and honored to have been named as the winner in the Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product category in The 2024 SaaS Awards. We couldn't have achieved this without our customers, partners, and our outstanding team and would like to thank them for their support.”CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said:“We're thrilled to reveal the winners of The 2024 SaaS Awards after three intense rounds of judging. It's been an outstanding edition of the awards this year, and the team and I would like to thank all those organizations that entered.”He continued“Looper Insights has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and is a more than deserving winner of Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product. The caliber of the finalists this year was particularly high, which is a testament to this wonderful achievement. A huge congratulations to Looper Insights and to all of 2024's winners. We are extremely excited to see how they continue to drive the industry forwards in the coming years.”The program will return to welcome new submissions in Spring 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in SaaS solutions.To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit: .To find out more about Looper Insights, please visit: or contact the team at ....About Looper InsightsEstablished in 2017 by Lucas Bertrand and Nelly Voukaki, Looper Insights uses advanced technology to provide actionable insights for media companies and entertainment providers. The company helps businesses optimize their content strategy across multiple platforms, supported by a comprehensive data analysis framework. Looper Insights remains committed to enhancing the strategic capabilities of its clients in the digital age.For more information, visit .

