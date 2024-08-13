(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Reduction of Resources for the Liquidity Contract Agreement with Rothschild Martin Maurel

Paris, France – August 13, 2024

By means of a contract dated February 14, 2019, ATOS SE (ISIN: FR0000051732) (the " Company ") entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity contract agreement (the " Agreement ").

This Agreement, with initial resources of 15 million euros, aims at facilitating the trading of ATOS SE shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Following a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, the Agreement was amended by an addendum dated August 13, 2024, to reduce the resources allocated for the implementation of the Agreement to an amount of 2 million euros, with the requirement to maintain a minimum balance of 500,000 euros in the liquidity account at all times. The other provisions of the Agreement remain unchanged and fully effective.

The reduction in resources allocated to the Agreement was carried out in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (" MAR Regulation "), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, supplementing the MAR Regulation with regulatory technical standards on criteria, procedure, and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the conditions for its maintenance, removal, or modification, Articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable from July 1, 2021.

As at August 13, 2024, the following resources were available in the liquidity contract account:

. 350,000 Atos shares

. 1,988,441.34 euros

