Ukraine Downs 30 Russian Attack Drones Overnight Tue


8/13/2024 2:21:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Tuesday, August 13, Ukraine's Defense Forces intercepted 30 of the 38 Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched by Russia.

That's according to Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , Ukraine's Air Force Commander, Ukrinform reports.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, launched from Voronezh region, and 38 Shahed-type UAVs from Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions.

Read also: First Lithuanian drones to be delivered to Ukraine in Sept – defense Ministry

As a result of the air defense effort, mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and e-warfare operators intercepted 30 enemy UAVs over Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Read also: Senator Graham calls Ukraine's cross-border operation into Kursk region 'bold' and 'brilliant'

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off in a number of regions of Ukraine overnight Tuesday as Russian drones were spotted in the Ukrainian airspace.

