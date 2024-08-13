Ukraine Downs 30 Russian Attack Drones Overnight Tue
Date
8/13/2024 2:21:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Tuesday, August 13, Ukraine's Defense Forces intercepted 30 of the 38 Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched by Russia.
That's according to Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , Ukraine's Air Force Commander, Ukrinform reports.
The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, launched from Voronezh region, and 38 Shahed-type UAVs from Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions.
As a result of the air defense effort, mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and e-warfare operators intercepted 30 enemy UAVs over Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off in a number of regions of Ukraine overnight Tuesday as Russian drones were spotted in the Ukrainian airspace.
