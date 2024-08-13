New Prop 33 Ad: California Apartment Association Is MAGA

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Same greedy corporate landlords funding the Make America Great Again movement are behind the fight against rent control in California

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Yes on 33 and No on 34 campaigns are releasing a new ad this week – CAA is MAGA – highlighting the California Apartment Association's (CAA) ties to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. CAA is the anti-tenant front group for greedy corporate landlords fighting to stop rent control in California as well as kneecap the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare nonprofit because of its support for rent control.

The CAA is MAGA ad points out that corporate landlords like Blackstone Group CEO Steven Schwarzman are driving up rents in California to amass exorbitant profits while demonizing rent control, and many of CAA's Board Members and financial supporters are the same monied interests backing the MAGA movement.

As of May 2024, Schwarzman has given $426,200 to MAGA campaign committees, and Blackstone, via its newly acquired AIR Communities, contributed $1.4 million to the CAA Issues Committee which is funding both the fight against rent control and the anti-AHF revenge initiative.

Schwarzman is not the only one .



Sares-Regis Group Co-Founder John Hagestad contributed $40,000 to Trump Victory between 2016 and 2020. Sares-Regis President Jeff Bailey sits on CAA's board of directors.

Irvine Company Chairman Donald Bren delivered $25,000 to Trump Victory in 2016. Irvine Company executive Michelle Grande sits on CAA's board.

Fuller Enterprises President Doug Smith shelled out $2,800 to Trump Victory in 2020. He sits on CAA's board.

Conservice Utility Management and Billing Co-Owner Marc Treitler contributed $54,150 to Trump Victory between 2019 and 2020 and sits on CAA's board.

Sares-Regis and Fuller Enterprises also have contributed $297,000 and $100,000, respectively, to the California Apartment Association Issues Committee, which is funding Californians for Responsible Housing sponsored by the CAA – the entity fighting rent control.

R&V Management CEO Gerry Ranglas delivered $18,854 to multiple MAGA committees between 2016 and 2023 and also contributed $1,315,700 to the California Apartment Association Issues Committee. Lyon Living CEO Frank Suryan Jr. shelled out $125,000 to Trump Victory between 2016 and 2020 and contributed $89,100 to the California Apartment Association Issues Committee.

The CAA is MAGA ad will run for the next two weeks beginning Wednesday, August 14th. It will air throughout California in primetime on CNN and MSNBC during the Democratic National Convention.

Script:

“The California Apartment Association is run by billionaire corporate landlords.



These very same landlords, like Stephen Schwarzman worth $39 billion, are filling the pockets of the MAGA movement.



So please, when you see the mailers opposing rent control and the TV ads attacking the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, look closely to see who paid for them.



The California Apartment Association is MAGA.



Vote Yes on 33 and No on 34 this November.”

Proposition 33 , sponsored by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and now endorsed by more than 100 elected and formerly elected officials in California as well as more than 70 labor, senior, veteran, healthcare, and tenant groups , is just 23 words:“The state may not limit the right of any city, county, or city and county to maintain, enact or expand residential rent control.”

