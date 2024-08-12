Monday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is a continent of dynamic change, with significant developments occurring across its diverse nations.



From economic reforms and shifts to technological advancements and environmental challenges, the landscape is continually evolving.



This news roundup provides a snapshot of business, economic, and political news from Africa.

1. Fields acquires Osisko for R29bn

Gold Fields has announced a strategic of Osisko Mining for R29 ($1.5) billion. This significant move involves the purchase of the Windfall project in Quebec, noted for its high-grade gold deposits.



This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Gold Fields, following a previous failed attempt to acquire another company, which had led to shareholder concerns about share dilution.



The Windfall project promises to bolster Gold Fields' portfolio, offering the potential for low-cost gold production. CEO Mike Fraser highlighted the acquisition's strategic importance, aiming to streamline operations and enhance shareholder value.

2. Challenges and Recovery in South Africa's Manufacturing Sector

South Africa's manufacturing sector faced a significant downturn in June, with a 5.2% drop in output, primarily due to political instability affecting economic activities.







Despite this setback, there are signs of recovery, as indicated by a positive contribution to GDP in the second quarter.



The improvement is supported by a robust increase in the Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in July, signaling a potential turnaround.



The sector is critical for the country's economic health, and its recovery is vital for averting a recession and stabilizing the economy amidst ongoing national challenges.

3. Agricultural Crisis in Northern Cameroon

Northern Cameroon is experiencing a severe agricultural crisis due to an extended drought that has critically impacted vital crops like maize and groundnuts.



This drought threatens the region's food security and economic stability, as agriculture is a primary source of livelihood.



The Lamido of Garoua has organized community prayers and called for urgent government intervention to support the distressed farmers.



Immediate and effective actions are necessary to provide relief and prevent long-term detrimental effects on the agricultural sector and local communities.

4. Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan Intensifies

Sudan is currently facing a devastating humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by recent floods that have displaced thousands and led to significant loss of life.



The situation is dire, with the UNHCR reporting on the compounded difficulties due to ongoing conflicts. These floods have damaged critical infrastructure, making it challenging for aid agencies to deliver necessary supplies and services.



International support and coordinated relief efforts are urgently needed to address the immediate needs of the affected populations and to begin reconstruction efforts.

5. Growth in Islamic Finance in Morocco

Morocco's Islamic finance sector is experiencing rapid growth, with significant increases in transactions such as "Murabaha immobilière," which has reached a volume of 23.1 billion dirhams ($2.3 billion).



This growth is part of a wider trend towards Sharia-compliant financial products, driven by consumer demand for ethical and religiously compliant financial solutions.



The Moroccan government's supportive policies and the increasing awareness and demand among consumers are propelling this sector forward, making Morocco a regional leader in Islamic finance.

6. Strengthening Anti-Money Laundering Efforts in Togo

Togo is enhancing its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing efforts with support from the GIABA.



This initiative involves high-level advocacy missions and collaboration with government officials and regional bodies to strengthen regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms.



By bolstering its anti-money laundering capabilities, Togo aims to secure its financial systems and contribute to regional stability, aligning with broader efforts to maintain security and prevent financial crimes in West Africa.

7. CEDEAO Advances Praia-Dakar Maritime Link

The Economic Community of West African States (CEDEAO) is advancing its initiative to establish a maritime link between Praia and Dakar.



This project is part of a larger effort to enhance regional integration and facilitate economic exchanges between member states.



By improving transportation infrastructure and connectivity, CEDEAO aims to boost trade, mobility, and economic cooperation across West Africa.



The maritime link project is seen as a strategic investment in regional development and a step towards greater economic unity among the member countries.

8. Record remittances to Morocco from the Diaspora.

Moroccan expatriates have sent home a record amount of 115.3 billion dirhams ($11.7 billion), underscoring the critical role of remittances in supporting Morocco's economy.



These funds help stabilize the financial system and are pivotal in funding various sectors across the nation.



The increase in remittances reflects the strong connections between Moroccans abroad and their home country, demonstrating their significant impact on the national economy through financial contributions and investments.



This flow of funds is essential for maintaining economic stability and supporting developmental projects within Morocco.

9. Diplomatic Tensions Between Libya and Egypt

Recent events have escalated diplomatic tensions between Libya and Egypt, following the expulsion of two Egyptian diplomats from Libya.



This incident reflects the ongoing complex political landscape and the fragile security situation in the region, with potential implications for bilateral relations and regional stability.



The expulsion is part of broader geopolitical dynamics and internal conflicts within Libya, complicating the diplomatic interplay and potentially affecting cooperation between the two nations.

10. Zambia Closes Border with DRC Temporarily

Zambia has temporarily closed its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo due to security concerns, potentially impacting significant regional trade, especially in the copper industry.



The closure reflects ongoing security challenges and economic dependencies between the neighboring countries.



This decision highlights the fragile nature of regional security and the interconnectedness of economic activities across borders, with implications for trade flows and economic stability in the region.

11. COCOBOD Invests in Cocoa Farm Rehabilitation in Ghana

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD ) is investing GH¢942 ($60) million to rehabilitate cocoa farms affected by diseases and aging.



This substantial investment aims to boost national cocoa production by enhancing the health and productivity of cocoa farms.



COCOBOD's initiative is part of a broader strategy to support the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and ensure the sustainability of the cocoa industry in Ghana.



This effort is expected to increase cocoa yields and improve the quality of cocoa produced, contributing to the economic well-being of farmers and the national economy.

12. Nigeria Launches a $500m Power Transmission Project

Nigeria has embarked on a significant project to enhance its power transmission infrastructure with a $500 million investment from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.



This project aims to improve the reliability of power supply and support industrial growth in the Lagos-Ogun industrial corridor, a key economic zone in Nigeria.



The initiative includes the construction of new power substations and the upgrading of existing ones, crucial for meeting the increasing industrial and residential electricity demands in the region.

13. Rwanda's Military Gains Trust in Mozambique

Rwandan military forces have successfully gained the trust and confidence of local communities in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province by effectively assisting in the fight against terrorism.



This collaboration has been instrumental in stabilizing the region and establishing a sense of security among the local population.



Rwanda's proactive involvement is part of a broader regional effort to address security challenges and promote peace and stability in Mozambique. This effort demonstrates the potential for successful international military cooperation in crisis zones.

14. Ethiopia Focuses on Sustainable Tourism with the Wanchi Project

Ethiopia is advancing its focus on sustainable tourism through the Wanchi Ecotourism Project. The initiative aims to attract international tourists by showcasing the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage.



This project is part of Ethiopia's strategic efforts to integrate environmental conservation with local development. It aims to promote sustainable travel practices and encourage community involvement.



The Wanchi project exemplifies Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable tourism, highlighting the country's potential as a destination for eco-conscious travelers and contributing to local economies.

15. Tanzania Arrests Opposition Leaders on Youth Day

Tanzania has intensified its political tensions with the arrest of opposition leaders from the Chadema party during International Youth Day.



The government's actions, accusing the leaders of inciting violence, have raised concerns about political freedoms. These actions also impact the state of democracy in Tanzania as it approaches the 2025 general elections.



These arrests highlight the challenges faced by opposition parties and underscore the need for international attention to the political climate in Tanzania.

16. Kenya Leads in Medals at the Paris Olympics 2024

Kenya has achieved remarkable success at the Paris 2024 Olympics, leading the African medal count with a total of 11 medals, including 4 golds.



This outstanding performance, primarily in athletics, underscores Kenya's dominance in long- and middle-distance events. It also reflects the country's strong tradition in track and field.



The achievements of Kenyan athletes at the Olympics highlight the country's continued excellence in sports and its role as a leading nation in global athletics.

