Discover AI-Driven Marketing Strategies With Sok Verdery At The Digital Summit Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DashHound , a leading innovator in digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce that Sok Verdery, our esteemed Director of Digital Strategy, will be presenting at the upcoming Digital Summit Series in Minneapolis. His session is scheduled for August 14, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM in Room 3 at the center.Sok Verdery will deliver a compelling presentation titled "AI-Enhanced Customer Journeys: Unveiling Practical AI-Powered Tools and Tips for Growth Hacking Clients and Businesses." Attendees will gain invaluable insights into leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance their marketing strategies, streamline customer interactions, and significantly boost business growth.Sok's talk will focus on the practical application of AI tools in crafting customer journeys that are not only efficient but also deeply personalized. Attendees can expect to learn innovative techniques and strategies that Sok and his team at DashHound have successfully implemented to transform client engagements across various industries."I am thrilled to share how AI can transform traditional marketing approaches into dynamic, result-oriented strategies. Our goal is to empower businesses to not just reach but truly engage their audiences at a whole new level. Whether you're looking to refine your marketing efforts or completely overhaul them, this session will provide the tools and insights necessary to make that leap effectively."This session is a must for marketing professionals, business leaders, and anyone eager to understand the impact of AI on marketing. It's an opportunity to learn from one of the top minds in the field and take away actionable strategies that can be applied immediately to any marketing plan.DashHound's software not only offers comprehensive advertising and reporting capabilities but is also designed to be white-labeled, allowing agencies to use and present it as their own, maintaining their brand identity while utilizing advanced technology.

Sabrena Gartland

Frogman Media Group

+1 310-427-7706

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram