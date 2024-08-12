Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/12/2024 8:12:10 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH-- The Israeli Occupation forces committed three massacres in the last 48 hours, slaughtering 142 Palestinians and injuring some 150 others, said health authorities in the Gaza Strip.
BEIJING -- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on expressed Beijing's support for the Palestinians' "legitimate" rights, saying his country's Middle East policy revolves around the principle of justice.
TEHRAN -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country wants to develop relations with all European countries based on "friendship, building mutual trust and mutual respect." (end) mb
