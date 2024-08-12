Spacex Rocket Launches Norwegian Military Satellites Into Orbit
Date
8/12/2024 7:28:58 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Falcon 9 rocket launched two Arctic Satellite Broadband
Mission (ASBM) broadband satellites into orbit in the interests of
the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Azernews
reports.
"The withdrawal of the satellites has been confirmed," the
message says.
The rocket was launched from the SLC-4E launch complex at the
Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday at 19:02
Pacific Coast time (Monday at 06:02 Baku time). After about 50
minutes, the vehicles were launched into orbit.
The satellites with a total mass of 7.2 tons are equipped with X
and Ka-band transponders for military and civilian communications.
The spacecraft will operate in a high elliptical orbit (the
so-called "Lightning") and provide communication in the polar
region.
As part of the launch, the first reusable stage of the launch
vehicle, which was used for the 22nd time, after separation made a
controlled vertical landing on an offshore platform-the drone Of
Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean.
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108546789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.