Spacex Rocket Launches Norwegian Military Satellites Into Orbit

8/12/2024 7:28:58 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Falcon 9 rocket launched two Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) broadband satellites into orbit in the interests of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.

"The withdrawal of the satellites has been confirmed," the message says.

The rocket was launched from the SLC-4E launch complex at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday at 19:02 Pacific Coast time (Monday at 06:02 Baku time). After about 50 minutes, the vehicles were launched into orbit.

The satellites with a total mass of 7.2 tons are equipped with X and Ka-band transponders for military and civilian communications. The spacecraft will operate in a high elliptical orbit (the so-called "Lightning") and provide communication in the polar region.

As part of the launch, the first reusable stage of the launch vehicle, which was used for the 22nd time, after separation made a controlled vertical landing on an offshore platform-the drone Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean.

AzerNews

