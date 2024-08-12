Iran Wants To Enhance Relations With All European Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that his country wants to develop relations with all European countries based on "friendship, building mutual trust and mutual respect."

The Iranian presidency reported on its website that Pezeshkian called, in a phone call he received from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for "the need to remove obstacles and to improving the level of Iranian-European relations."

Pezeshkian added that "Iran welcomes developing its dealings with all countries and resolving problems through negotiations," stressing that Tehran's policy is based on maintaining regional and global security and stability.

He called on European countries, especially Germany, to play an influential role in ending the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip.

For his part, the German Chancellor stressed the need for an immediate cessation of war and violence in Gaza Strip, and the establishment of a calm period, emphasizing his country's desire to strengthen its relations with Iran in various fields and establish security and peace in the region. (end)

