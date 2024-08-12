ECC Kheerigund Wins DPL Tournament

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- ECC Kheerigund was declared as winner of the Doodh Ganga Premier League-DPL edition, the first tournament played at Rangwari ground Kutbal Chadoora on Sunday. The ECC Kheerigund defeated Jedden Cricket Club with 11 runs.

The grand finale was witnessed by a large number of spectators. Social Activist and Chairman J&K RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat who was chief guest on the occasion distributed the trophies among the winners and runner up teams. He appreciated both teams and urged them to focus on their studies and work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ It is better if you focus on your studies and work simultaneously as I have seen many passionate cricketers jobless even after crossing 40 years of age . It is better to focus on your livelihood as well & not get mad about the game” said Dr Raja Muzaffar in his speech



While batting first ECC Kheerigund team managed to score a huge target of 206/7 in 20 overs. Showket was the top scorer having scored 78 runs and Abbas Wani also played a great game and made 56 runs in just 17 balls. The JCC Jedden chased the game nicely. Ajaz Dar one man army played a brilliant knock of 87 runs but couldn't manage to win the game and lost the battle by 11 runs. Abass Wani was declared player of the match, Ajaz Dar was declared player of the of the series, Khurshid Hitmat was given best wicket keeper award and Iqbal Rather managed to get the best bowler award.

Dr Rouf Mohiudeen Director Koshish NGO , Shahnawaz Sultan Chairman Khyber Girls School Chadoora , Advocate Nazir Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone Social Activist also participated in the final match. Respected citizens of Kutbal, Bonen, Surasyar, Gogjipathri and other areas also witnessed the final match. Dr Raja Muzaffar congratulated the management of Doodh Ganga Premier League DPL Ashiq Hussain ,Khurshid Ahmad Khan ,Adil Rashid Dar , Aijaz Ahmad Thakar ,Bilal Ahmad Wani & Gowhar Ahmad Khan for their great work in organising the tournament.



Read Also Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With Indian Premier League Next Season Suryakumar, Jaiswal Make Gains In ICC T20I Rankings