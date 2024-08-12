UAE Beef Imports From Brazil Triple

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Arab Emirates went from fifth place among the top Brazilian beef buyers from January to July last year to third place this year, according to data disclosed on Monday (12) by beef group Abrafrigo .

The Arab country imported 106,480 tonnes of the product year to date through July compared to just 34,120 in the same months of 2023, up 212%. Revenue stood at USD 484.8 million compared to USD 152.1 million, up 218% year on year. The UAE bought beef from Brazil for USD 4,550 a tonne over the period this year and USD 4,460 last year.

The figures from Abrafrigo show that overall raw and processed beef exports from Brazil stood at 1.7 million tonnes from January to July, up 35% from the same period in 2023. The revenue added up to USD 6.98 billion, up 20% year on year.

China was the top destination, at 40%, followed by the United States, the UAE, and Chile. Abrafrigo stressed that despite the high percentage of China as a buyers, importers have diversified, since the Asian giant had accounted for as high as 60% in previous years.

In July alone, Brazilian beef exports stood at 291,000 tonnes, up 42% from the same month in 2023. Revenue from exports rose by 33% year on year to USD 1.16 billion. The average price per tonne of beef went down 6% to USD 4,007.

