Global Soil Testing Equipment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Soil Testing Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Soil Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The soil testing equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.66 billion in 2023 to $5.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing agricultural activities, government initiatives and regulations, awareness about soil health, global food security concerns, farm consolidation and size increase.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The soil testing equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on precision agriculture, climate change adaptation, growing popularity of sustainable agriculture, government support and subsidies, expanding agricultural export markets.

Growth Driver Of The Soil Testing Equipment Market

The rise in the number of construction activities is expected to boost the growth of the soil testing equipment market going forward. Construction activities refers to all work done in connection with the development, assembly, modification of buildings, structures, roadways, including the clearing, grading, excavation, and filling of land. Soil testing is a scientific instrument for evaluating and analyzing soil's intrinsic technical and physical properties and carrying capacity. It facilitates the selection of the particular foundation where construction has to be done.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the soil testing equipment market include Controls S.p.A., ELE International, Gilson Company Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the soil testing equipment market. Companies operating in the soil testing equipment market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type Of Test: Physical, Residual, Chemical

2) By Site: Laboratory, On-site

3) By Degree Of Automation: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

4) By End-User: Construction industry, Agriculture industry

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the soil testing equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the soil testing equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Soil Testing Equipment Market Definition

Soil testing equipment refers to equipment and devices employed to examine soil specimens for different factors, including chemical composition, hazardousness, acidity level, saltiness, and subterranean organisms. It is widely utilized to conduct geotechnical tests that offer useful insights into the soil mechanics properties that impact the robustness and durability of pavements, embankments, and other constructions.

Soil Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Soil Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soil testing equipment market size , soil testing equipment market drivers and trends, soil testing equipment market major players, soil testing equipment competitors' revenues, soil testing equipment market positioning, and soil testing equipment market growth across geographies. The soil testing equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

