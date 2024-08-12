Huddle House Franchise Signs New Agreement In Hartselle, Alabama

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The iconic breakfast franchise beloved for serving any meal, any time since 1964, recently signed a new franchise agreement for Hartselle, Alabama.

All-day breakfast franchise continues to grow in the Yellowhammer state with local entrepreneur

HARTSELLE, AL, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Huddle House , the iconic breakfast franchise beloved for serving any meal, any time since 1964, recently signed a new franchise agreement for Hartselle, Alabama.The Morgan County area restaurant is slated to open by the end of this year, and will be owned by Anthony Ricks, a local entrepreneur and distinguished member of the Hartselle community. The Hartselle Huddle House is located at 1802 Main St. E. by I-65."Huddle House has always been a part of my life growing up. It's a place where family and friends gather, creating lasting memories over great food. The brand's family-oriented nature makes it a true community staple,” said Anthony Ricks, Owner of the Huddle House franchise in Hartselle.“I've dedicated my life to serving others in the military and law enforcement, and I'm thrilled to continue that service through Huddle House. We're passionate about what we do, and we want the community to know how much we care."Prior to Huddle House, Anthony Ricks served as a police officer for more than 15 years. He also served in the military. His latest career change places him as a business owner with an iconic brand that continues to grow.“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the Huddle House team. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a passion for serving others and expressed his commitment to making guests feel like family every time they step through the doors of our house,” said Natalie Hansen, Senior Director of Franchise Development with Ascent Hospitality Management.“Anthony is a shining example of the type of franchise partners that we seek to help drive our growth and shared success. We are looking forward to working with him and bringing Huddle House back to Hartselle.”For more information about Huddle House, including franchising opportunities, visit or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

+1 850-789-0608

...