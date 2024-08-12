Spark TS Hosts Short Line Joint Committee Meeting In St. Paul, MN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Spark TS Hosts for ASLRRA Committee Members for Discussions Focusing on Safety, Operations, and technology Innovation in Short Line and Regional Railroads
- Jo Strang, SVP – Safety, Regulatory, and Environmental Policy, ASLRRAST. PAUL, MN, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spark TS , a transportation
SaaS safety, compliance and drug & alcohol testing company, announces its exclusive sponsorship of the upcoming Joint Committee Meeting, taking place August 13-14 in St. Paul, MN. This meeting is for ASLRRA members who serve on its constituent committees, to gather and discuss issues impacting the short line and regional railroad industry across a number of key topics.
"We are honored to host the Joint Committee Meeting and welcome attendees to our hometown, St. Paul, MN," said Katie Inouye, CEO and founder, Spark TS. "We look forward to fostering meaningful discussions with short line and regional railroad leaders this week."
One of the event's highlights will be a welcome reception and tour of the historic James J. Hill House, an iconic landmark of American railroading. James J. Hill is best known as the“Empire Builder” who oversaw the Great Northern Railroad.
“The Joint Committee Meeting provides a pivotal forum for advancing the safety, operational and technology needs of short line and regional railroads,” said Jo Strang, Senior Vice President – Safety, Regulatory, and Environmental Policy, ASLRRA.“We appreciate Spark TS's significant role in making this meeting possible.”
This important event is for ASLRRA Committee members, providing an opportunity for collaborative discussions on safety standards, regulatory compliance, and innovative technologies, and other issues facing the short line industry.
About Spark TSTM
Spark TS, a third-party administrator, is a leader in offering safety and compliance software and services solutions for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS set the standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation with Rail TaskerTM, a railroad mobile application for building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.
