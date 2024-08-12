Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Hair Care Appliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to stretch hair for ease in braiding," said one of two inventors, from Randolph, Mass., "so we invented the PULLING AND FEATHERING TIP. Our design reduces hand strain, and it could simplify the hairstyling routine."

The patent-pending invention provides a hair care appliance that would automatically stretch hair attachments for braiding purposes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually stretch hair attachments for braiding. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hair salons, hairstylists, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-228, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp