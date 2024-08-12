Switchbot Unveils Advanced Outdoor Security Camera 2K, With 2K Resolution And AI Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a rising smart home retrofitting and brand, is excited to announce the launch of the SwitchBot Outdoor Security Camera 2K, which is designed with 2K and a variety of advanced features for your home.

Superior Image Quality

SwitchBot Outdoor Security Camera 2K features a high-resolution 3MP lens for extraordinary image quality both day and night. Not only can its advanced sensor capture every detail, its built-in spotlight and infrared night vision can also ensure clear, full-color footage even in low-light conditions.

Smart Features and Integration

Moreover, this product can integrate seamlessly with SwitchBot Ecosystem, offering many more smart features:



AI-Powered Motion Detection: Recognizes people and filters unnecessary alerts;

Customizable Detection Zones: Focuses on specific areas like driveways or front doors;

Two-Way Audio: Communicates in real-time with visitors through the SwitchBot app;

Voice Control: Uses Alexa voice commands to display footage on Echo Show; Tamper-Proof Alarm: Emits a 106dB alarm and sends alerts if tampered with.

Easy Installation and Long-Lasting Battery

SwitchBot Outdoor Security Camera 2K is designed for hassle-free installation. The camera's innovative base allows for non-destructive mounting using adhesive or straps, suitable for various locations. Meanwhile, It offers multiple power options:



Solar-Powered Charging: Used with SwitchBot's Solar Panel for OSC, it provides 365 days of uninterrupted power with one hour of charging from sunlight per week;

Extended Battery Life with Hub: Used with any SwitchBot Hub, it can function for up to 365 days*, even without sunlight; Standalone Battery: It also features a 10000mAh battery offers up to 180 days* of operation on a single charge, presenting predominant advantage on the market.

*Based on experimental data with an average use of 10 times per day.

Durable and Weather-Resistant

Built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, this camera is IP65 waterproof and operates in temperatures from -10oC to 50oC, ensuring reliable performance in various weather conditions.

Flexible Storage Options

Local storage with a microSD card (up to 256GB) and cloud storage with a 14-day free trial, ensuring access to security footage when needed is also available.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Outdoor Security Camera 2K will be available on the SwitchBot Official Website and SwitchBot Amazon Stores later, starting from $99.99 / £99.99 / €109.99*.

For more information, visit SwitchBot's official website or follow them on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

*Please kindly note that the prices might vary across different countries/regions.

SOURCE SwitchBot