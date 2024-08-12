Bridge The Gaps Announces New Board Member: Andrea Creppel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bridge The Gaps appoints new board member with extensive focus on making a difference in the lives of children.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bridge The Gaps , a leading non-profit organization dedicated to assisting underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps, is thrilled to announce the addition of Andrea Creppel, to its Board of Directors .Andrea Creppel, a distinguished professional based in Houston, TX, is renowned for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to community service. With a stellar background in leadership, global sales, and enablement, Andrea has consistently demonstrated her strategic vision and dedication to making a positive impact.Her involvement in initiatives that really focus on making a difference in the lives of children has solidified her reputation as a respected figure in the Houston community. As a new board member of Bridge The Gaps, Andrea will play a pivotal role in guiding the organization's strategic direction and advancing its mission to bridge educational gaps and foster equitable opportunities.“Andrea's passion for community development and her extensive expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs and services,” said Omar Durham, President and CEO of Bridge The Gaps.“We are excited to welcome her to our Board and look forward to the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas she will bring.“I am honored to join the Board of Bridge The Gaps and contribute to its impactful work,” said Andrea Creppel.“I am inspired by the organization's dedication to creating meaningful change and am eager to collaborate with my fellow board members to advance our shared goals.”Bridge The Gaps is committed to fostering inclusive communities and providing support to those in need. The addition of Andrea Creppel to the Board of Directors is a significant step forward in strengthening the organization's leadership and expanding its reach.About Bridge The Gaps: Bridge The Gaps is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to assist underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps. The vision of Bridge The Gaps is to reconnect students with education and teach them to be successful at home, in the classroom, in the community, and in life after high school. Bridge The Gaps believes that all students should have access to the resources they need for mental, social, and physical wellness required to live healthy lives.For more information about Bridge The Gaps and its initiatives, please visit / or contact Omar Durham at ....

