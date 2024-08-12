IOL Chemicals’ Q1 FY25 Income Stands at ₹509.8 Cr

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 09th August, 2024, Bengaluru: IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical APIs and speciality chemicals, announced its financial results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024.



Standalone Q1 FY25 Financial Highlights (₹ in Crore)



Particulars Q1 FY25 Q4 FY24 % QoQ Q1 FY24 % YoY

Total Income 509.8 511.4 -0.3 570.3 -10.6

EBITDA 58.2 57.6 1.0 79.9 -27.2

EBITDA Margin (%) 11.4% 11.3% 10 bps 14.0% -260 bps

PAT 29.7 28.2 5.3 46.2 -35.7

PAT Margin (%) 5.8% 5.5% 30 bps 8.1% -230 bps



Operational Highlights

• Approval from Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China to export “Fenofibrate” in China Market

• Received CEP Certificate issued by EDQM for the following products enabling the company to export in European Market:

 “Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate” for alternative process (Process - II) – Used for heartburn, acid reflux and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD).

 Valsartan – Used for to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

 Allopurinol – Used to prevent increased uric acid, gout and joint pain.



Commenting on the performance, Mr Vikas Gupta, Joint Managing Director said, “Despite facing challenging geopolitical conditions, the Company has successfully maintained operational performance, demonstrating resilience in absorbing the pricing volatility of raw materials for chemicals and intermediates. With the recent approvals from various regulatory authorities, we are excited to explore untapped opportunities in regulated markets. Our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency remains steadfast as we embrace cutting-edge technology, all while striving to minimize our carbon footprint. We are dedicated to driving sustainable growth and setting new benchmarks in our industry.”



About IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOLCP)

Established in 1986 and listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (Code: IOLCP) and BSE Ltd (Code: 524164), IOL Chemicals and Pharma is one of the leading pharmaceutical (APIs) Companies and a significant player in the specialty chemicals space with world-class facilities. IOLCP has a wide presence across major therapeutic categories like pain management, anti-convulsants, anti-diabetes, anti-cholesterol and anti-platelets.



The Company’s product portfolio includes APIs; Ibuprofen, Metformin, Fenofibrate, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, Paracetamol and specialty chemicals such as Ethyl Acetate, Iso Butyl Benzene, Mono Chloro Acetic Acid and Acetyl Chloride.



The company is the World’s largest producer of Ibuprofen with an installed capacity of 12,000 TPA and having backward integrated manufacturing facility. The Company has DSIR-approved R&D which is fully equipped to validate existing processes.



The Central and State Government approved Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) had been set up with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system along with a 17 MW captive Co-Generation plant for self-reliance. The Company is ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and BS OHSAS 18001:2007 certified.



IOLCP's overseas customers are spread out across several countries including the UK, Belgium, Hungry, Spain, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Ireland, USA, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Bangladesh, Turkey, U.A.E., China, Hong Kong, Egypt etc. Products are sold primarily to Branded Generic formulators both in India & Overseas.







MENAFN12082024005232011781ID1108545039