Better Days Treatment Center Introduces Couples Rehab In California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a premier inpatient drug and alcohol rehab facility additionally offering detox treatment in Anaheim and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce the launch of its couples rehab program that is designed to ease the burden of accessing professional treatment by enabling couples to battle addiction together.

A special version of residential rehab, couples' rehab at Better Days Treatment Center, provides individuals with all the treatment and benefits of traditional rehab programs with the added benefit of experiencing it with their partner. Not only does this offer couples the unique opportunity of having their closest support system with them as they embark on the difficult healing journey, but it also increases their chances of maintaining long-term sobriety after leaving the treatment center.

“Some people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol use their substance of choice with a partner,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“That can make it tough to recover if only one of you is ready to go to rehab. But even if you both want to go to rehab, you may hesitate because you don't want to be apart for months at a time. That's why couples rehab could be your best option for substance abuse treatment, so you and your partner can work together to overcome addiction.”

Better Days Treatment Center's couples rehab offers patients the opportunity to engage in group counseling, outdoor activities, and therapy with their partner so both individuals can learn the triggers and coping techniques to attain long-lasting sobriety. This collaborative approach can help couples grow closer and form a healthier partnership in the future where they can help each other stay on track and resist temptation when returning to everyday life.

The top treatment center delivers personalized care for all patients involved in its rehab and detox programs to ensure they meet their unique recovery goals through its effective reality-based recovery model that uses a person's lived experiences as teaching lessons. By learning a healthier approach to what triggers substance abuse through these experiences, Better Days Treatment Center empowers patients with actionable tools to deal with the situation in the future.

“Better Days can help you take the next step in the healing process no matter what phase you're currently at in recovery. If you haven't started yet, that's okay. Reach out to us, and we'll get you set up with detox so you can begin getting the substance that you've abused out of your system,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center invites couples searching for premier reality-based rehab in Anaheim to fill out the contact form via its website today to speak to a member of its specialist team.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its new couple's rehab, please visit the website at .

