BSF Troops Shoot Bangladeshi Smuggler At Tense India-Bangladesh Border Amid Rising Unrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the ongoing Bangladesh unrest, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed at the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Malda district after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired upon a group of smugglers who had attacked them. According to a BSF statement released on Monday, the incident took place during the night of August 11-12 near the Chandni Chak border outpost in Malda district.

"A BSF jawan patrolling the area observed five to six individuals moving goods on their heads from the Indian side toward Bangladesh. The jawan quickly moved in to intercept them and asked the smugglers to stop. Ignoring the challenge, another group of smugglers hiding behind the bushes attacked the jawan with sharp weapons. The jawans fired two rounds in self-defence," the BSF statement said.

Following the shooting, the assailants used the cover of darkness and dense bushes to retreat back towards the Indian border. One injured Bangladeshi smuggler was found and taken to a government hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, a resident of Rishipara village in Chapai Nawabganj district, Bangladesh, according to the statement.

Earlier today,

Bangladesh's newly appointed Chief Justice, Syed Refaat Ahmed, issued a warning of strict action against any judiciary members found engaged in "misdeeds." Speaking at a reception hosted by the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar in the Appellate Division, Ahmed also honored those who lost their lives in the recent student protests that led to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government.

"I extend my congratulations to the students and the people of the entire country. I also congratulate those who supported this movement," he said.

"The students have sparked a great awakening against inequality. Due to the revolution of the students and the public, I have been entrusted with this responsibility, which I will carry out. At this moment, we are standing on the ruins. We have to start anew while standing on this destruction," he said.

He added that "stern action would be taken if anybody from the judiciary was found to be involved in any misdeeds as the policy of oppression that prevailed for so long instead of justice was now over."

"I will work with devotion and honesty. I will do everything to establish justice in the society after the mass upheaval. Our sense of justice has been destroyed over the years," he said.

Ahmed was sworn in as Bangladesh's new Chief Justice on Sunday, following the resignation of Obaidul Hassan, who stepped down after protesters demanded a judicial overhaul. Hassan, along with five other judges from the Appellate Division, resigned on Saturday, just five days after Sheikh Hasina's government was toppled amid widespread street protests.

The resignation occurred as protesters from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement assembled at the Supreme Court premises. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the new Chief Justice. The ceremony was also attended by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government after the protests, which resulted in over 200 deaths.