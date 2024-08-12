CFE The Largest Utility In North America Expands Deployment Of Gencell's Long-Duration Substation Backup Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) State of Mexico Utility

a leading provider of hydrogen-to-power solutions, announced today that Comisión de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico's state-owned utility and the largest utility in North America, has demonstrated its strategic partnership with GenCell by ordering an additional tens of GenCell REXTM backup power units as part of the tender won in December 2023, alongside the multiple units already deployed.

The GenCell REXTM units, accompanied by GenCell GEMSTM proprietary AI-driven energy management software, provide climate-resilient, zero-emission, long-duration Tier One backup power to CFE's substations that kicks in immediately during grid outages. CFE has partnered with GenCell to harden substations and - going forward - to leverage hydrogen to supply reliable stable clean energy for its new substations.

Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico's state-owned utility and the largest utility in North America, has demonstrated its strategic partnership with GenCell by ordering tens of additional GenCell REXTM resilient, zero-emission hydrogen-fueled backup power units to harden substations across Mexico (PRNewsfoto/GenCell Energy)

Based on the successful collaboration between CFE Distribucion, GenCell and Gncell Mexico to optimize substation operations and systems interoperability, in December 2023 CFE contracted an order of additional GenCell backup power units via its Mexican partner GnCell Energy de México to supply GenCell REX systems configured with triple load capacity (130, 48 and or 12 VDC in a single unit) for its substations. CFE has now decided to move ahead to exercise its option within the contract to order double the initial number of units purchased.

The project has enhanced resilience, digitization and automation, predictive maintenance, network modernization and compliance with cybersecurity and regulatory mandates to extend backup duration from 8 to 24 hours. Designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions, GenCell's backup solutions operate in a temperature range from -20°C to +45°C without preheating and in humidity of up to 90%. Servicing, parts and fuel replacement are infrequent, requiring only annual maintenance.

GenCell's GEMS software gives CFE full visibility into substation resilience. A systematized operation protocol was developed for coordination with CFE and national CCD-ZOT-CENACE monitoring centers. Complying with the strictest utility standards, the software helps CFE meet 2030 Smart Grid Maturity & Interoperability Goals.

"We are proud and grateful to reach this stage in our partnership with CFE, delivering climate-resilient auxiliary power critical to CFE's ability to distribute uninterrupted power across Mexico," remarks Rami Reshef, co-founder and CEO, GenCell. "Working together with CFE to optimally leverage hydrogen in Mexico's clean energy future, GenCell is realizing our vision of GreenFSGTM – an innovative approach incorporating broad distribution of independent, zero-emission circular economies delivering long-duration clean power anywhere."

Continues Reshef, "When climate disruption causes outages to extend from 8 to 20+ hours, innovation that extends backup duration and reliability, enabling "always-on" substations to sustain distribution systems' critical operations, is a utility game-changer. We are confident that our strategic partnership with CFE driving substation resilience will propel GenCell's extended penetration of the power utility sector across North America."

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops GreenFSG power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells, Hydrogen2PowerTM, Ammonia2PowerTM and Water2Power® technologies that deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy.

The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust, and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom, EV charging and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 23 countries.

The Company retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

