North America Dominates The Arterial Blood Gas Machine Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Arterial blood (ABG) is one of the most powerful and frequently used tests in critical care and intensive care diagnosis to obtain information on acid/base status, and arterial carbon dioxide (PaCO2) and arterial oxygen (PaO2) tensions. Apart from this, the machine is also used to gain information such as sodium bicarbonate, base deficiency, hemoglobin, essential metabolic profile, dyshemoglobins (methemoglobin and carboxyhemoglobin), and lactic acid levels.

Impact of 19

Leading markets are working to improve the availability of blood gas analyzers and other machines for estimating blood gases and electrolytes. Some of the

market players in the ABG machine market are actively working to address the COVID 19

pandemic. Recently, Siemens Healthineers extended its blood gas analyzer portfolio to address the

COVID-19 pandemic situation, where blood gas evaluation plays a critical role in managing patients infected with the coronavirus.



Key Highlights



The arterial blood gas machines market was estimated at USD 584.5 million in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% on account of increasing admission to intensive care units and emergency wards and technological advancement in ABG machines.

In the product type segment, the portable blood gas segment held the largest market share due to its ability to render instantaneous test results and faster turnaround time.

In the application segment, the ICU segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients admitted in intensive care units and emergency wards.



Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

Alere, Inc.

Bayer AG

Dalko Diagnostics

GE Healthcare

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

Radiometer

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Sphere Medical



Recent Development

In May 2015, Sphere Medical launched Proxima System, an arterial blood gas analyzer in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The device offers efficient point-of-care testing as it offers frequent blood gas measurements, facilitating effective and timely clinical decisions for proactive critical care in the intensive care unit.

Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Machine Market Segmentation

By Type



Bench top

Portable



By Application



Cardiovascular surgeries

Anesthesiology

ICU



By Regional



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





