North America Dominates The Arterial Blood Gas Machine Market

Arterial blood gas (ABG) is one of the most powerful and frequently used tests in critical care and intensive care diagnosis to obtain information on acid/base status, and arterial carbon dioxide (PaCO2) and arterial oxygen (PaO2) tensions. Apart from this, the machine is also used to gain information such as sodium bicarbonate, base deficiency, hemoglobin, essential metabolic profile, dyshemoglobins (methemoglobin and carboxyhemoglobin), and lactic acid levels.
Impact of COVID 19
Leading markets are working to improve the availability of blood gas analyzers and other machines for estimating blood gases and electrolytes. Some of the
market players in the ABG machine market are actively working to address the COVID 19
pandemic. Recently, Siemens Healthineers extended its blood gas analyzer portfolio to address the
COVID-19 pandemic situation, where blood gas evaluation plays a critical role in managing patients infected with the coronavirus.
Key Highlights
The arterial blood gas machines market was estimated at USD 584.5 million in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% on account of increasing admission to intensive care units and emergency wards and technological advancement in ABG machines.
In the product type segment, the portable blood gas segment held the largest market share due to its ability to render instantaneous test results and faster turnaround time.
In the application segment, the ICU segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients admitted in intensive care units and emergency wards.
Key Players
Abbott Laboratories
Alere, Inc.
Bayer AG
Dalko Diagnostics
GE Healthcare
Instrumentation Laboratory
Nova Biomedical
Radiometer
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Sphere Medical
Recent Development
In May 2015, Sphere Medical launched Proxima System, an arterial blood gas analyzer in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The device offers efficient point-of-care testing as it offers frequent blood gas measurements, facilitating effective and timely clinical decisions for proactive critical care in the intensive care unit.
Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Machine Market Segmentation
By Type
Bench top
Portable
By Application
Cardiovascular surgeries
Anesthesiology
ICU
By Regional
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa
