Bank Holidays In August 2024: Complete State-Wise List OUT


8/12/2024 6:34:55 AM

Bank Holidays in August 2024: According to the RBI's bank holiday list 2024, banks will be closed on August 15 (Independence Day), August 18 (Sunday), and August 19 (Raksha Bandhan). In addition, Manipur banks are closed on August 13.

August 15 (Independence Day), August 18 (Sunday), and August 19 (Raksha Bandhan) are RBI bank holidays in 2024. In addition, Manipur banks are closed on August 13.

Importantly, on August 19, only Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh will have closed banks.

Banks nationwide will be open on Friday (August 16) and Saturday (August 17).
Ker Puja, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Patriot's Day, Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi).

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Janmashtami and many others fall in Aug.

August 20: Banks will be closed in Kerala because of 'Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi'.

The RBI sorts holidays into three categories: national, state-specific holidays, and religious holidays.
Customers should plan their bank visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

AsiaNet News

