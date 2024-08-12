Belarus contemplates closing Ukrainian embassy

(MENAFN) Belarus has issued a stern warning to Ukraine following a serious incident involving a violation of its airspace by Ukrainian aircraft. The Belarusian Foreign cautioned that Ukraine’s presence in Minsk could be in jeopardy if the country continues what Belarus describes as reckless behavior towards its sovereignty.



The tensions escalated on Saturday when Belarus summoned Ukraine's interim charge d'affaires, Olga Timush, to express its deep dissatisfaction with the intrusion. The Belarusian has demanded that Ukraine take substantial measures to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasizing that continued violations could lead to further regional escalation.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the country's air defense systems were placed on high alert after detecting what were believed to be Ukrainian attack drones entering Belarusian airspace. Some of these drones were reportedly intercepted and shot down, while others proceeded towards Russia. The Russian military has since reported intercepting several of these drones near Yaroslavl, located approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Moscow.



The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has warned that if such provocations persist, it may reconsider the viability of maintaining Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in Minsk. This statement reflects the growing tension between the two countries and underscores the potential consequences for diplomatic relations if these issues are not resolved.



Belarus reserves the right to take any necessary actions to safeguard its territory and preserve national security, with the Foreign Ministry explicitly noting that ongoing provocations could significantly strain diplomatic ties and potentially lead to the closure of Ukraine's embassy in Belarus.

