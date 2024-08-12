Denmark increases security over ‘child soldiers’

(MENAFN) Denmark is significantly increasing its border security with Sweden in response to a surge in shootings involving alleged hitmen, many of whom have been identified as minors from Sweden. The Danish is taking these measures after a series of violent incidents linked to gang activity.



On Friday, Danish Justice Peter Hummelgaard characterized the situation as “serious” and announced a heightened law enforcement presence along the border, especially on trains crossing the Oresund Strait, which separates Denmark and Sweden. The authorities are also intensifying their use of security cameras to monitor these transit points.



Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer has endorsed Denmark’s decision, noting that the involvement of Swedish recruits in Danish criminal operations marks a troubling development. He emphasized the mutual interest of both nations in addressing this issue, given the shared concern over the increasing recruitment of young criminals by gangs operating across borders.



Hummelgaard expressed dismay over the escalating gang violence and described the phenomenon of employing “child soldiers” from Sweden to carry out violent acts in Denmark as "disgusting." He highlighted that the orchestration of these conflicts often involves individuals from non-Western countries, including Lebanon, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates. Hummelgaard emphasized Denmark's determination not to tolerate such practices.



Sweden has been grappling with high levels of violence and crime in several immigrant-dense neighborhoods, which has further fueled the need for collaborative efforts between Denmark and Sweden to curb the cross-border criminal activities involving minors.

