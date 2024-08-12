(MENAFN) Gustav Gressel, a former Austrian Defense official and current senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, has raised concerns about the risks associated with Ukraine's recent military incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. In an interview with Der Spiegel, Gressel described the cross-border operation as a potentially disastrous gamble that could lead to significant setbacks for Kyiv and a loss of Western support.



Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces launched a major operation into the Kursk Region, sparking intense clashes in the border areas since Tuesday. The Kremlin has condemned Kyiv’s actions as a severe provocation, accusing Ukrainian troops of indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that it has successfully repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance further into the region. Despite these claims, fighting continues in several border settlements within Kursk, with ongoing heavy combat reported.



Gressel criticized Ukraine’s strategy, labeling it as "risky" and highlighting the potential for severe consequences. He warned that if Ukraine intends to maintain control over the newly captured area for an extended period, the associated military costs could become unsustainable. According to Gressel, the extension of the front line primarily benefits Russia, which could exploit the situation to consolidate its forces and reinforce its positions.



Moreover, Gressel noted that the incursion has not succeeded in diverting Russian military resources from their major offensive in Donbass, where Russian troops are reportedly making gains. He observed that Ukrainian units involved in the Kursk operation are becoming "pretty worn out" and face a critical shortage of reinforcements, further compounding the strategic challenges facing Kyiv.

MENAFN12082024000045015687ID1108544019