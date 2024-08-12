(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Advisors enrolled in the

UniFi by CAIATM Fundamentals of Alternative Investments certificate program are sponsored by Franklin Templeton and FS Investments

SWAP provides Sanctuary Partner Firms training and education on using alternative to benefit clients

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary

Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, recently launched the Sanctuary Wealth AltVantage Program ("SWAP") in partnership with CAIA Association, the global professional body for the alternative investments industry. SWAP will offer Partner Firms complimentary access to the Fundamentals of Alternative Investments® (FAI) certificate program on the UniFi by CAIATM platform through a sponsorship with Franklin Templeton and FS Investments.

The FAI certificate program educates advisors to effectively position alternative investments in a client's portfolio and communicate their unique benefits, drawbacks, and implementation considerations. Sanctuary's

initiative underscores its commitment to continuous improvement and development of advisors through unique and exclusive resources.

This initiative will be spearheaded by Patrick McGowan, Head of Manager Research and Alternative Investments , recently appointed to the UniFi by CAIATM Advisory Council who will provide valuable insights to Sanctuary's investment professionals.

He will lead the inaugural cohort of Sanctuary Partner Firms in the FAI certificate program, supplementing the program with a monthly forum to engage in in-depth discussions on alternative investments, analyze market trends, and explore sophisticated portfolio construction techniques.

"SWAP represents a pivotal opportunity for our Partner Firms to deepen their understanding of the alternative investment landscape," said Mr. McGowan. "With projections indicating a potential $20 trillion influx of capital into the alternative space in the coming years, it's crucial that our Partner Firms are well equipped to navigate and capitalize on these opportunities for our clients."

The Fundamentals of Alternative Investments® Certificate

The FAI certificate program is accessed through UniFi by CAIATM, a learning platform designed to educate professionals across the private wealth management industry. The Fundamentals of Alternative Investments® program represents the flagship certificate of the UniFi by CAIATM platform.

The program provides a foundational overview of alternative investments from the perspective of client-facing professionals. The program's coverage takes a goals-based approach to alternative investments. It covers strategies like private equity, private credit, real assets, and hedge funds and methods of accessing and implementing them into a client's portfolio. Upon passing a quiz at the end of each module, participants will receive a certificate of completion and can showcase their achievements through a digital badge. The program is 15 hours and qualifies for CE credit from the CFP® Board, IWI, CIRO, and NASBA.

Aaron Filbeck, CAIA, CFA, CFP®, CIPM, FDP, Managing Director and Head of UniFi by CAIATM at CAIA Association, said, "We've seen a multi-year trend of providing better access to alternative investments for the wealth management community. When implemented correctly, alternative investments can enhance client outcomes, but they also bring more complexities than traditional markets and therefore require further education. We're thrilled to see Sanctuary embrace FAI as the core piece of the SWAP program under Patrick and the rest of the Sanctuary leadership team. Starting with education can only improve client outcomes."

Oksana Poznak, Director of Strategic Partnerships, has adeptly spearheaded the cultivation of pivotal alliances with market-leading institutions. "The response to SWAP from our Partner Firms has been overwhelmingly positive," said Ms. Poznak. "We're trying to better equip our advisors for the growing demand coming from democratizing alternative investments. We thank our Strategic Alliance Partners, Franklin Templeton and FS Investments, for their support in bringing this program to our advisors. Their contributions will allow them to excel in this increasingly important part of the market."

