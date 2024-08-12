Marketing Agency Able&Co. Wins 19 Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Top Raleigh Agency Able&Co. Earns 19 Awards in the First Half of 2024

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Able&Co. , a full-service strategic marketing and communications agency, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of winning 19 awards thus far in 2024. The accolades include nine Service Advertising Awards (SIA) Awards, eight Major Achievements in Marketing and Excellence (MAME) Awards and two awards from“The Nationals” from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), underscoring Able&Co.'s consistent excellence and innovation in the marketing landscape."We are incredibly honored to be recognized with this slate of prestigious awards," said Jenny Taylor, President & Chief Growth Officer of Able&Co. "These achievements are a testament to our team's dedication, creativity and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients. It's an exciting time for Able&Co. as we continue to surpass our clients' and peers' expectations."MAME Awards 2024Organized annually by the Triangle Sales and Marketing Council (TSMC), this region's MAME Awards is revered as the highest honor of local new home sales, construction and promotion. Winning eight MAME Awards this year underscores Able&Co.'s significant impact and leadership in real estate marketing.Able&Co. was honored with these distinctions:Winner - Best Print Ad, The Jim Allen GroupWinner - Best Special Promotion, The Jim Allen GroupWinner - Best Signage, The Jim Allen GroupWinner - Best Digital Marketing Campaign, The Jim Allen GroupWinner - Best Social Media Campaign, The Jim Allen GroupWinner - Best Graphic Continuity, The Jim Allen GroupWinner - Best Email & Rich Media Campaign, The Jim Allen GroupWinner - Best Overall Marketing, The Jim Allen GroupThe Nationals 2024Highlighting the latest trends in new home sales and marketing across North America, The Nationals celebrate excellence in the building industry. Held by the NAHB, this prestigious event honors home builders, developers, associates and consultants for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. A diverse panel of industry experts selected the Gold and Silver Award winners from nearly 1,200 entries.The agency earned the following NAHB awards at the national level:Silver Winner - Best Video Production, Carnes CrossroadsSilver Winner - Best Social Media Campaign, The Jim Allen GroupSIA Awards 2024Finally, Able&Co. secured nine SIA Awards. SIA is unique in recognizing marketing and communication accomplishments within the service industry, often overshadowed by consumer goods and other tangible products in other awards. Able&Co.'s recognition in this domain highlights its expertise in crafting compelling campaigns that drive results for service-oriented businesses.Able&Co. was recognized with the following SIA Awards:Gold Winner - Best Special Video More Than 2 Minutes, Welcome to the Agrihood, Carnes CrossroadsGold Winner - Best Special Event Materials, i4DMGold Winner - Best Website, i4DMGold Winner - Best Direct Mail Advertisement, The Jim Allen GroupGold Winner - Best Imprinted Materials, Zero DeltaSilver Winner - Best Logo and Letterhead Design, i4DMSilver Winner - Best Special Promotion, i4DMMerit Winner - Best Special Video More Than 2 Minutes, i4DMMerit Winner - Best Brand Identity, Pivotal IT ServicesAble&Co. is proud to continue receiving honors as an agency in the Raleigh and NC Triangle area. Already known as a hub for innovation and creativity, the Triangle area is home to numerous esteemed marketing and advertising agencies.“It means a lot to be recognized as leaders among many other outstanding organizations,” stated Taylor.“There's a lot of excellent creative and strategic work done around here. Bringing yet another set of awards to the Triangle area speaks volumes about the quality of work done at our agency and our peers.”The agency takes pride in serving a diverse clientele across numerous industry verticals. Able&Co.'s ability to deliver customized, impactful strategies is demonstrated by the success and recognition they achieve on behalf of their clients. This versatility and commitment to excellence have solidified Able&Co.'s reputation as a top-tier marketing agency.The proven system and process are the cornerstones of success for Able&Co.'s clients, regardless of industry. Able&Co. follows a meticulous approach that involves comprehensive market research, strategic planning and creative execution. This method ensures that every campaign is tailored to meet the specific goals and challenges of clients across a diverse range of industries, including real estate and construction, healthcare, education, technology and IT services, financial services, retail and consumer goods, hospitality and tourism, non-profit organizations, professional services and the public sector. "Our approach is designed to deliver results, no matter the industry," said Taylor. "By understanding our clients' unique needs and combining that with our expertise, we create strategies that resonate and succeed."Able&Co. is thrilled to continue its innovation and marketing excellence journey. These recent awards reinforce its commitment to clients and passion for creating impactful branding and marketing solutions. In celebrating these achievements, Able&Co. looks forward to more opportunities to drive success for clients in the future.About Able&Co.Able&Co. is a woman-owned strategic marketing and communications agency in Raleigh, NC. We use our unique combination of relationship chemistry, depth of talent and collective expertise across many industries to create transformative work that provides long-term success, tremendous value and positive outcomes. We are committed to doing what is in the client's best interest, discovering what is vital and delivering total marketing and creative solutions that nurture our clients' brands and supporting their business goals.For more information, visit TheAbleAgency .

