Cambodia Data Center Colocation Market To Surge To US$ 415.56 Million By 2032 Astute Analytica

Valued at US$ 156.42 Million in 2023, Cambodia's Data Center Colocation market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% During 2024–2032
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TheCambodia data center colocation market , valued at approximately US$ 156.42 million in 2023 is set for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a market valuation of US$ 415.56 million by 2032. This significant growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
The surge in demand for data center colocation services in Cambodia is driven by increased data consumption, digital transformation initiatives, and a growing need for secure and scalable data storage solutions. Companies across various sectors are recognizing the advantages of colocation services, including enhanced reliability, security, and operational efficiency.
The market's expansion is further fueled by the rise of cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics, all of which require robust infrastructure to manage and store vast amounts of data. Additionally, government initiatives supporting digital infrastructure development and foreign investments in the Cambodian IT sector are expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth.
Market Dynamics
Trend: Increased Focus on Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
In 2023, Cambodia's data center colocation market has seen a significant shift towards sustainability and energy efficiency. This trend is driven by both global and local pressures to reduce carbon footprints and operational costs. Data centers are now adopting advanced cooling technologies such as liquid cooling and free-air cooling, which have been proven to drastically reduce energy consumption in tropical climates. Additionally, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are being increasingly integrated, with some data centers achieving substantial portions of their energy from renewables. For example, a leading data center in Phnom Penh has incorporated 5,000 solar panels on its rooftop, significantly reducing its reliance on the grid. Industry leaders are also investing in green building certifications such as LEED, with an increase in the number of certifications for data centers this year. LEED-certified data centers in Cambodia now cover over 100,000 square meters of floor space. Moreover, modular data centers are gaining popularity due to their ability to optimize space and energy use. One notable project recently deployed 50 modular units to enhance flexibility and efficiency.
Another critical aspect of this trend in the Cambodia data center colocation market is the adoption of AI and machine learning for energy management. These technologies help in real-time monitoring and optimization of power usage, leading to significant energy savings. A recent deployment of AI in a Siem Reap data center resulted in a reduction of 10 megawatts in annual energy consumption. The push for sustainability is further supported by government policies and incentives aimed at promoting green technologies. Data centers are also exploring the use of battery storage systems to ensure a consistent power supply while minimizing dependency on traditional power grids. One data center has installed a battery system capable of storing 20 megawatt-hours of energy.
Key players in the Cambodia data center colocation market are focusing on expanding their service offerings and enhancing infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With ongoing advancements in technology and increasing adoption of data-driven strategies, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years.
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Component
.Colocation Data center
oElectrical Systems
UPS
Generators
PDUs
Switches & Switchgears
Other Electrical Components
oHVAC Systems
CRAC & CRAH
Cooling Towers
Chiller Units
Other Components
oIT Systems
Servers
Storage
Network
oGeneral Construction
Building Design & Development
Installation & Commissioning
Physical Security
DCIM & BMS
Facility Management Services
.Datacenter Colocation Services
oRetail Colocation
1U-10U
Quarter rack
Half rack
Full rack
oWholesale Colocation
By Datacenter Type
.Tier 1
.Tier 2
.Tier 3 & 4
By Enterprise Size
.SMEs
.Large Enterprises
By Industry
.BFSI
.Retail
.E-commerce
.IT & Telecom
.Entertainment & Media
.Healthcare
.Automotive
.Education
.Transportation
.Oil & Gas
.Others
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
