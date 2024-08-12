Cambodia Data Center Colocation Market To Surge To US$ 415.56 Million By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valued at US$ 156.42 Million in 2023, Cambodia's Data Center Colocation Set to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% During 2024–2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TheCambodia data center colocation market , valued at approximately US$ 156.42 million in 2023 is set for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a market valuation of US$ 415.56 million by 2032. This significant growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The surge in demand for data center colocation services in Cambodia is driven by increased data consumption, digital transformation initiatives, and a growing need for secure and scalable data storage solutions. Companies across various sectors are recognizing the advantages of colocation services, including enhanced reliability, security, and operational efficiency.The market's expansion is further fueled by the rise of cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics, all of which require robust infrastructure to manage and store vast amounts of data. Additionally, government initiatives supporting digital infrastructure development and foreign investments in the Cambodian IT sector are expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth.Market DynamicsTrend: Increased Focus on Sustainable and Energy-Efficient InfrastructureIn 2023, Cambodia's data center colocation market has seen a significant shift towards sustainability and energy efficiency. This trend is driven by both global and local pressures to reduce carbon footprints and operational costs. Data centers are now adopting advanced cooling technologies such as liquid cooling and free-air cooling, which have been proven to drastically reduce energy consumption in tropical climates. Additionally, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are being increasingly integrated, with some data centers achieving substantial portions of their energy from renewables. For example, a leading data center in Phnom Penh has incorporated 5,000 solar panels on its rooftop, significantly reducing its reliance on the grid. Industry leaders are also investing in green building certifications such as LEED, with an increase in the number of certifications for data centers this year. LEED-certified data centers in Cambodia now cover over 100,000 square meters of floor space. Moreover, modular data centers are gaining popularity due to their ability to optimize space and energy use. One notable project recently deployed 50 modular units to enhance flexibility and efficiency.Another critical aspect of this trend in the Cambodia data center colocation market is the adoption of AI and machine learning for energy management. These technologies help in real-time monitoring and optimization of power usage, leading to significant energy savings. A recent deployment of AI in a Siem Reap data center resulted in a reduction of 10 megawatts in annual energy consumption. The push for sustainability is further supported by government policies and incentives aimed at promoting green technologies. Data centers are also exploring the use of battery storage systems to ensure a consistent power supply while minimizing dependency on traditional power grids. One data center has installed a battery system capable of storing 20 megawatt-hours of energy.Key players in the Cambodia data center colocation market are focusing on expanding their service offerings and enhancing infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With ongoing advancements in technology and increasing adoption of data-driven strategies, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years..ByteDC.China Telecom.Chaktomuk.Ezecom.KEPSTAR Data Center.MekongNet IXP.NeocomISP's (NTC).KDDI Corporation.Singtel.Telcotech's Data Centre.Other Prominent PlayersFor more information, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Component.Colocation Data centeroElectrical SystemsUPSGeneratorsPDUsSwitches & SwitchgearsOther Electrical ComponentsoHVAC SystemsCRAC & CRAHCooling TowersChiller UnitsOther ComponentsoIT SystemsServersStorageNetworkoGeneral ConstructionBuilding Design & DevelopmentInstallation & CommissioningPhysical SecurityDCIM & BMSFacility Management Services.Datacenter Colocation ServicesoRetail Colocation1U-10UQuarter rackHalf rackFull rackoWholesale ColocationBy Datacenter Type.Tier 1.Tier 2.Tier 3 & 4By Enterprise Size.SMEs.Large EnterprisesBy Industry.BFSI.Retail.E-commerce.IT & Telecom.Entertainment & Media.Healthcare.Automotive.Education.Transportation.Oil & Gas.OthersDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

