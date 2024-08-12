(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Hemostats Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Thrombin-based Hemostats, Combination Hemostats), Application (Orthopedic Surgery), Formulation (Matrix & Gel Hemostats), End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan hemostats market size is anticipated to reach USD 292.6 million by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2030 The increasing geriatric population and the rising competition among key industry participants are the major factors contributing to the market growth. The companies operating in the industry such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Baxter are developing novel hemostatic agents.



The geriatric population in Japan is increasing and is at a high risk of developing various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, obesity, and diabetes. According to the article published by the World Economic Forum in September 2023, over 10% of the population, or 1 in 10 individuals in Japan, are aged 80 or older. Elderly patients often need specialized care and are susceptible to injuries & slow-healing wounds. As the population leans toward a more active lifestyle, there has been a rise in the number of everyday injuries and wounds among this demographic. Chronic illnesses commonly lead to the need for surgical procedures in older patients, which further drives the Japan hemostats market expansion.

Furthermore, the rising incidences of cancer across Japan are expected to propel the market growth. According to the statistics published by the International Agency for Research On Cancer (IARC) for 2022, around 1,005,157 new cancer cases were reported in Japan in 2022. Furthermore, hemostats are widely used in cancer surgeries to control bleeding. Thus, the rising prevalence of cancer in Japan is anticipated to boost market growth.

Japan Hemostats Market Report Highlights

Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats segment dominated the product segment with more than 46.46% share in 2023 owing to the proven efficacy and widespread adoption of these hemostats

The combination hemostats segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Matrix and gel hemostats segment dominated the formulation segment. However, the sponge hemostats segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years

Based on the application, the orthopedic surgery segment held the largest market share owing to the large number of orthopedic procedures being conducted in Japan. On the other hand, cardiovascular surgery segment is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast period On the basis of end-use, the hospitals & clinics dominated the market with a revenue share of 63.37% in 2023. However, the ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period Companies Featured

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Pfizer

Cohesion Technologies

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Medtronic BD Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $190.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $292.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Japan



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Japan Hemostats Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions

3.2.1.2. Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.3. Increasing number of surgeries

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Product recall & failure

3.3. Japan Hemostats Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Japan Hemostats Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Japan Hemostats Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Japan Hemostats Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Thrombin-based Hemostats

4.5. Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats

4.6. Combination Hemostats

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Japan Hemostats Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Japan Hemostats Market: Formulation Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Japan Hemostats Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Formulation, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Matrix and Gel Hemostats

5.5. Sponge Hemostats

5.6. Powder Hemostats

Chapter 6. Japan Hemostats Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Japan Hemostats Market: End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Japan Hemostats Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals & Clinics

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.6. Casualty Care Centers

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. Japan Hemostats Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Japan Hemostats Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Japan Hemostats Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Orthopedic Surgery

7.5. General Surgery

7.6. Neurological Surgery

7.7. Cardiovascular Surgery

7.8. Others

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Japanese Hemostats Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900