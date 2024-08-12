Awqaf Ministry Participates In Barzan Youth Summer Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Religious Guidance Section of the Department of Call and Religious Guidance, continues its distinguished participation in providing useful and beneficial programmes for students during the summer vacation. This is within the framework of the Ministry's continuous efforts to enhance effective community partnership with state institutions, through cooperation and partnership in providing educational and advocacy programmes, and to emphasize the Ministry's societal role in raising and instilling decisive values and morals in the souls of the nation's children.

Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber, said that the Ministry presented 18 lectures and educational activities for the members of the summer activity at the Barzan Youth Center in the Umm Salal area, which was held under the title“Creativity and Enjoyment.”

He said that More than 620 students participated in the movement activities, games, educational and recreational programs, through a group of the Ministry's preachers and educational supervisors.

Al Jaber said that this was done through a group of the ministry's preachers and educational supervisors, noting that the program segments included presenting many educational and Islamic values, in which diversity, creativity and innovation were taken into account in the presentation and presentation to convey the complete information in a clear and easy-to-understand manner for all participants and attendees.

Al Jaber explained that the impressions of the participating students about the educational and advocacy programme presented by the ministry's preachers and educational supervisors were largely positive, as a large number of students participating in the center's summer programmes confirmed that the educational activities presented by the Ministry had a great impact on them, and they interacted with them greatly due to their diversity and distinguished presentation, and their importance in instilling Islamic values and morals.