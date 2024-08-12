'He Promised He'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan Were To Open A Chinese Restaurant In Partnership

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the Locarno Festival in Switzerland, took a moment to share his deep admiration for Jackie Chan. During a conversation with the festival's artistic director, Khan revealed that Chan has been a significant source of inspiration for him. He recounted a personal story about his son, Aryan Khan, noting that when Aryan was born, he resembled Jackie Chan. This resemblance led Khan to hope that his son would follow in Chan's footsteps, even training him in Taekwondo with that expectation.

Khan fondly remembered an interaction where a friend once got Jackie Chan to sign a cap for Aryan. He later had the chance to meet Chan in Saudi Arabia and found him to be just as kind and wonderful as he had hoped.

ALSO READ:

'Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival

The actor also reminisced about a plan he and Chan had to open a Chinese restaurant together. Khan humorously noted that while Chan had promised to partner with him on this venture, it had yet to materialize. He playfully urged Chan to follow through with the promise.

In discussing his favorite actors, Khan included Jackie Chan among his top choices, alongside other icons like Michael J. Fox, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro. Chan's influence on Khan's life and career remains profound, marking him as a cherished figure in the world of cinema.