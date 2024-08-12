Warriors Heart Announces How Holistic Healing Program Is 'Bringing Warriors Home' For National Wellness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Monreal, Warriors Heart Creative Art Instructor SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For National Wellness Month (August), Warriors Heart announces how their holistic healing program is“bringing warriors home” who are struggling with substance abuse, PTSD and co-occurring issues.This unique 42-day private residential treatment program is exclusively for warriors (military, veterans, first responders, EMTs, Paramedics), and includes customized electives based on the individual, which may include art therapy, fitness programs, K-9 therapy , and other healing modalities. These electives are in addition to the other evidence-based therapeutic treatment (group and individual therapy, educational groups, and more).With an alarming average of 22 veteran suicides per day and 1 law enforcement officer every 17 hours in the United States, Warriors Heart's holistic healing program is dedicated to providing our protectors with new tools and life skills to rebuild their lives.These therapeutic activities are designed to heal the“mind, body and spirit”, and provide success skills to rebuild lives, which may include:ART PROGRAM - Warriors Heart's Wood Shop and Metal Shop are sacred healing programs where clients are guided through the process of working with raw materials to create art. Creative Art Instructor Dan Monreal expands,“For veterans, focusing on all of their intense emotions and memories, it's often more easily expressed in images with the guidance of a trained professional...Sometimes when a warrior has had a tough session, they might go to The Shop and pound out some steel or build something with wood, to help process the session...It's amazing the healing that can happen in some of these electives.”PHYSICAL FITNESS - Fitness is an important part of long-term recovery. Activities such as gym time, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and swimming are electives at Warriors Heart that can contribute to healing.K-9 HEALING and TRAINING -> Along with art therapy and physical fitness, K-9 Manager and Former Zookeeper Michelle“Cash” Axmaker's team offers clients two options: 1. Service Dog / Emotional Support Dog Academy during their treatment and 2. Service Dog Specialized "Handler" Training and Adoption for warriors who want to take a K-9 home as a“battle buddy.” The K-9s are trained 120 hours for each support behavior, depending on the best ways to support the client (examples: lower anxiety, reduce PTSD, and wake up someone having nightmares).All of these Warriors Heart holistic healing electives can help replace bad habits such as addiction with good ones, give new skills and purpose for when the warriors leave. Clients may also choose to participate in yoga, fishing, journaling, recreational therapy, AA meetings and more that are supervised and therapeutically constructed by the clinical team.And all programs are supervised and include therapeutically constructed activities. Warriors Heart's specialized team includes licensed LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor), LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Workers) and LCDC (Licensed Clinical Dependency Counselor) professionals, who have experience working with warriors. These clinical professionals are on-site, in addition to the medical team.ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia near Richmond) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for“warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, and in FOXNews, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit

