1783 -- Al-Regga battle took place during era of Kuwait Amir Abdullah I, the country's second ruler, with Bani Kaab tribe (the emirs of Arabestan). It was the first naval battle in Kuwait's history.

1961 -- The Arab League and Kuwait agreed on deployment of the League forces in the country. The were deployed along the Kuwaiti border in the face of Iraqi threats.

1962 -- The constituent assembly began examination of the Constitution.

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem signed a joint defense agreement with the Arab League Secretary Abdulkhaleq Hassouna.



1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree for joining the 1949 Geneva Convention for caring for the wounded, the sick and the drowned.

1980 -- Al-Messila Beach opened with three swimming pools, children playgrounds and parks.

1986 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating the ministry of oil.

1986 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating the ministry of finance.

1990 -- The Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein demanded, as a condition for withdrawing his troops from Kuwait, pullout of the American forces from Saudi Arabia and Israel's withdrawal from Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

1997 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated "boom Al-Muhallab" at the National Museum.

1999 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company increased fuel prices by 30-50 percent. It has also increased gas prices.

2005 -- Poet Mansour Al-Kharqawi died at the age of 80. He was a renowned popular poet and co-producer of many programs for Kuwait Radio.

2012 -- National Assembly Speaker Jassem Al-Kharafi submitted to the Amir a letter stipulating inability to execute a rule by the Constitutional Court to reinstate the parliament.

2017 -- Kuwaiti shooters Abdullah Al-Taraqi, Mansour Al-Taraqi and Abulaziz Al-Saad won gold medals in the Asian tournament.

2017 -- The Ministry of Interior arrested 12 convicts related to Al-Abdali case. (end)

