Principal Of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Resigns Amid Murder-Rape Case: 'Defamation On...'
8/12/2024 2:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh resigns from his post.
He says, "...I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future..."
