Economic Pulse: A Week Of Key Data Reveals In South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Colombia and Argentina unveil vital economic data, capturing attention across South America.



Argentina will release its Consumer Price (CPI) data for July, expected to indicate a slowdown in inflation. Analysts project monthly inflation at 3.5% and anticipate the annual rate at 261.2%.



Despite these high rates, they represent a decline from April's peak of 289.4%, suggesting no immediate changes in monetary policy.



Colombia's for Q2 is expected to continue its robust expansion, exceeding central forecasts. Retail sales in June should show stability, maintaining a year-over-year growth of 0.7%.







This stability suggests a recovery from May's decline. Industrial production for June, however, likely fell by 2.5% from the previous year.



Analysts attribute this to tight monetary conditions and populist policies. Nonetheless, GDP likely grew 3.2% from last year, maintaining a consistent growth rate.



Brazil also shares its June economic activity index , predicting a modest 0.5% monthly increase and a 2.5% yearly rise.



This data suggests positive GDP growth for the quarter. Despite disruptions from floods in May, industrial output is expected to have risen by 4.1%. Service and retail sectors likely saw gains as well.



Meanwhile, Peru will release its economic activity index for June, which indicates a 1.8% increase over last year, driven by manufacturing and fishing.



However, analysts anticipate a month-on-month decrease, following minor growth in May and a stronger April.



This pattern suggests a deceleration in momentum despite quicker quarterly GDP growth.



These data releases offer crucial insights into the economic conditions of South America, influencing regional policy decisions and global economic perceptions.



As countries report these figures, they underscore the ongoing challenges and opportunities within the regional economy.

