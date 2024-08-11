Large-Scale Fire In Andriyivskyi Tract In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire has broken out in the Andriyivskyi tract in Mykolaiv region, with the fire now covering 70 hectares.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram .

"As of 18:00, the total area of the fire is 70 hectares, of which 50 hectares. - is a forest, 20 hectares. - dry grass and reeds," the statement said.

There is no threat to the housing sector.

Earlier, the SES reporte : "The fire has engulfed more than 30 hectares of coniferous flooring and dry grass, and partially spread to the residential sector of Kovalivka village."

Three outbuildings and two residential buildings have been extinguished. The situation is complicated by gusty winds. The fire is being monitored using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The SES employs 120 people and 17 units of equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the afternoon of 10 August, a fire broke out in Ochakiv as a result of enemy artillery shelling on the territory of a house, and two outbuildings and dry grass caught fir e. All fires were promptly extinguished by firefighters.

Photo: SES