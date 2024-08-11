Rwanda's Kagame Sworn In For Fourth Term

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kigali: Rwanda's President Paul Kagame was sworn in on Sunday for a fourth term after sweeping to victory in last month with more than 99 percent of the vote.

Several dozen heads of state and other dignitaries from African nations joined the inauguration ceremony at a packed 45,000-seat in Kigali, where crowds had started gathering from the early morning.

Kagame took the oath of office before Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo, pledging to "preserve peace and national sovereignty, consolidate national unity".

Kagame has ruled the small African nation since the 1994 genocide, as de facto leader and then president.

He won 99.18 percent of ballots cast to secure another five years in power, according to the National Electoral Commission.