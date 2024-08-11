Wakra Municipality Holds Engineering Workshop For Children

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Wakra Municipality, in collaboration with Qatar Society of Engineers and the Al Wakra Girls Centre, organised a specialised for 60 children from the latter.

Al Wakra Municipality director general engineer Mohamed Hassan al-Nuaimi, Qatar Society of Engineers president Khalid Ahmed al-Nasr, Al Wakra Girls Centre director Reem Saif al-Khater and other officials were present.

Engineer al-Nasr gave a presentation on the concept of the engineering profession, its future, and the role it plays in the advancement of society through its various specialisations.

He explained the awareness efforts of the Society through its initiatives, awareness lectures, and workshops for different categories of people in collaboration with government and private entities.

Engineers Sarah Anan and Jawaher al-Shikaily from Al Wakra Municipality conducted an educational workshop for the participants to equip them with the ability to understand the basics of engineering drawing, drawing projections, in addition to familiarize them with the requirements and laws of the Ministry of Municipality regarding building permits in Qatar.

This workshop is part of Al Wakra Municipality's continuous efforts to enhance community partnership and strengthen cooperation with all youth centers and professional societies.

