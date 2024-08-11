Dr. Eue Jin Jeong Announces Groundbreaking Discovery: Local Energy Is Not Conserved But Gained In Charged Capacitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sidac I-V Discharge Curve

I-V Discharge Curve for Cold Cathode Tube, Notice the Negative Slope in Particular Range of V

Nikola Tesla Radiant Device

In an astounding breakthrough that challenges the foundations of classical physics, Dr. Eue Jin Jeong has announced a discovery that changes our view of energy

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Eue Jin Jeong Announces Groundbreaking Discovery: Local Energy is Not Conserved but Gained in Electronic Device of Charged CapacitorsIn a revolutionary breakthrough that challenges the foundations of classical physics, Dr. Eue Jin Jeong, a distinguished physicist, has announced a discovery that could transform our understanding of electrodynamics. Dr. Jeong's research reveals that local energy is not conserved, but always gains in electronic device of charged capacitors.This paradigm-shifting discovery contradicts the long-held principle of energy conservation, suggesting that under certain conditions, energy within an electromagnetic system can be harvested. Dr. Jeong's findings are based on extensive theoretical work and meticulous experimental validation.Key Findings:.Violation of Energy Conservation: Dr. Jeong's research demonstrates theoretically that all charged capacitors result in a net gain of energy due to the natural presence of, hitherto unnoticed, repulsive electrostatic potential energy stored in each capacitor plates..Experimental Verification: The discovery is supported by rigorous experiments and the past reported cases of Nikola Tesla and Thomas Henry Moray 's energy device using antenna, ground and capacitor that consistently show energy gain in specific electronic setups..Implications for Physics: This finding necessitates a reevaluation of established theories that will lead to new advancements in technology and energy generation.Quotes:.Dr. Eue Jin Jeong: "This discovery opens up new avenues in physics and technology. The implications are vast, ranging from theoretical physics to practical applications in energy generation. It is an exciting time for the scientific community as we explore the ramifications of these findings.".Colleague Testimonial: "Dr. Jeong's work is groundbreaking and challenges our fundamental understanding of physics. The meticulous nature of the research and its profound implications cannot be overstated."Impact and Applications:.Scientific Revolution: This discovery could lead to a major shift in theoretical physics, prompting new research and potential revisions of existing models..Technological Advancements: The principles derived from Dr. Jeong's work could lead to innovations in energy generation, offering new solutions to global energy challenges..Further Research: Ongoing studies are essential to explore the full scope of this discovery and its practical applications.Next Steps: Dr. Jeong and his team are working closely with the scientific community to further validate these findings and explore their implications. Collaborative efforts are underway to replicate and expand upon the initial experiments.For more information, please contact: Dr. Eue Jin Jeong (512) 791-6380...Contact InformationAbout Dr. Eue Jin Jeong: Dr. Eue Jin Jeong is a renowned physicist with a career spanning over two decades. His research focuses on the fundamental principles of physics, and he has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of electrodynamics. Dr. Jeong's work has been published in leading scientific journals and recognized globally.This press release is intended for immediate distribution. For media inquiries, please reach out to the contact provided above.

Eue Jin Jeong

Tachyonics Institute of Technology

+1 512-791-6380

