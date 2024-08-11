(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jeremy White of ARC Plastic Surgery Named Multiple Category Winner in 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Awards

NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jeremy White , a renowned cosmetic surgeon and founder of ARC Plastic Surgery in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been recognized as a top performer in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Awards. Dr. White has been named the winner in three categories, including Top Plastic Surgeon East, Top Aesthetic Doctor, and Top Plastic Surgery Practice East Coast.The Aesthetic Everything® Awards are highly prestigious and recognize the top professionals and companies in the aesthetic and cosmetic medicine industry. The winners are chosen through a rigorous process that includes public nominations, peer voting, and a panel of industry experts. Dr. White's exceptional skills, expertise, and dedication to his patients have earned him this well-deserved recognition.As the founder and lead surgeon at ARC Plastic Surgery, Dr. White has been transforming the lives of his patients through his innovative and personalized approach to cosmetic surgery. He specializes in a wide range of procedures, including facelifts, scarless closed rhinoplasty, and blepharoplasty, and is known for his natural-looking results and patient satisfaction.Dr. White's commitment to excellence and continuous pursuit of perfection have made him a trusted and sought-after cosmetic surgeon in Miami and beyond. His passion for his work and his patients has earned him a loyal following and numerous accolades, including being named one of the top plastic surgeons in Miami for the past 8 years by Castle Connolly.Dr. White and his team at ARC Plastic Surgery are honored to receive these prestigious awards and are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to their patients.VIEW FACELIFT BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS HEREAbout Dr. Jeremy White:Dr. Jeremy White, a plastic surgeon serving the North Miami area, is one of the few surgeons in the country to be double board-certified in plastic surgery and otolaryngology (surgery of the head, neck, ears, and nose). He has extensive experience in facial plastic surgery, breast surgery, and body contouring procedures. His world-renowned expertise with both cosmetic and nasal breathing-related conditions, as well as the use of breakthrough rhinoplasty procedures, attracts patients from across the globe to receive his Miami plastic surgery treatments.Education:Dr. White is a dedicated professional in the field of cosmetic surgery and chose to have a second residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the famous Cleveland Clinic in Florida, where he mastered the latest techniques in facial surgery, breast augmentation surgeries, scar surgery, and body contouring. As a leader in his field and an innovator with a lifelong dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the most modern techniques, your procedure will be in the hands of a true artist in the field of plastic surgery.Awards and Recognition:With a unique level of knowledge and experience in rhinoplasty, facelift, and necklift surgery, as well as procedures to sculpt and reshape the body, his patients come from Florida, across the US, and around the globe.Services:Facelift and NeckliftBlepharoplastyRhinoplasty (Functional and Cosmetic)Facial Fat GraftingMyEllevate Neck LiftGynecomastiaAbdominoplastyLiposuction and Body ContouringBreast SurgeryMommy MakeoverOtoplastyBuccal Fat Pad RemovalFacetite/BodytiteMorpheus 8Injectables and Dermal FillersHair Restoration and TransplantMedical Weight LossNewborn Ear MoldingTo learn more about Arc Plastic Surgery and Dr. Jeremy White visit:Contact:Arc Plastic SurgeryDr. Jeremy White20950 NE 27th Ct STE 302Miami, FL 33180(305) 422-1563About Aesthetic Everything®:Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world and the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything has been handing out aesthetic industry awards for 15 years, with over 10,000 awards given and over 900 million links to award-winning news and information in Google searches.

