Capital Bank Wins “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan 2024” Award from International Business Magazine

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has been awarded “Best Banking App in Jordan 2024” by International Business Magazine. This accolade recognizes the bank’s outstanding achievements in digital transformation and its unwavering commitment to providing top-notch digital banking services to its customers.

This achievement reflects Capital Bank’s ongoing efforts in innovation and the enhancement of its digital services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. It also underscores the bank’s dedication to delivering a seamless and convenient banking experience through its exceptional banking app, enabling customers to conduct various transactions easily without the need to visit branches.

Capital Bank CEO, Tamer Ghazaleh expressed his pride in receiving this prestigious award, highlighting the remarkable success and achievements of companies that have made positive impacts in their sectors. He stated, “This recognition signifies our continuous dedication to achieving excellence and leadership in digital banking services. Our mobile banking app is a testament to our relentless efforts to provide a seamless and innovative banking experience for our customers. We are committed to continually developing and updating it to meet their changing needs and aspirations.”

Ghazaleh emphasized that Capital Bank will continue its commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving fintech world. The bank adopts and implements a digital transformation strategy that focuses on enhancing the customer journey, moving beyond traditional banking models, and offering a smarter and more sustainable way of digital banking, thereby reinforcing its leading position in the Jordanian banking market.

Recently, Capital Bank received the “Best Digital Bank in Jordan” award from the renowned Euromoney magazine, further proof of the bank’s commitment to excellence and customer-focused innovation in digital banking services.





