Cisco implements second round of layoffs this year amid strategic shift

(MENAFN) Cisco is preparing to lay off thousands of employees for the second time this year, as reported by informed sources. This latest round of layoffs comes as the company, a leading manufacturer of networking equipment, refocuses its efforts towards high-growth areas such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The anticipated job cuts are expected to match or slightly exceed the 4,000 positions eliminated in February, reflecting Cisco's ongoing strategy to streamline operations and align its workforce with its evolving business priorities.



The announcement of the layoffs is expected to coincide with the release of Cisco's fourth-quarter financial results, which could come as early as Wednesday. The company's decision follows a previous round of reductions announced earlier this year, which were reported to Cisco's official confirmation. The restructuring aims to position Cisco better in growth sectors while addressing operational efficiency.



As of July of the previous year, Cisco reported having approximately 84,900 employees. However, this figure does not account for the impact of the February layoffs or the upcoming reductions. The company's workforce adjustment reflects broader trends in the tech industry, where firms are increasingly shifting resources towards emerging technologies and areas with higher revenue potential.



