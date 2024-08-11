China conducts new attempt to endorse ‘super embassy’ in London

(MENAFN) The Chinese has reignited its push to establish a grand complex in central London, known as the "super embassy," according to The Telegraph's report on Saturday. This renewed effort comes as China anticipates an improvement in United Kingdom-China relations following the election of Prime Keir Starmer.



The proposed site for this extensive project is Royal Mint Court, situated near the historic Tower of London. If approved, the new embassy complex will span nearly six square kilometers, dwarfing China’s existing diplomatic mission in Marylebone by a factor of ten. The ambitious development will feature not only the embassy but also administrative offices, 225 residential units, and a cultural exchange center, based on the planning documents reviewed by Tower Hamlets Borough Council.



Beijing acquired the Royal Mint Court site for £255 million ($324.6 million) in 2018. However, their initial planning application was rejected unanimously by the local council in 2022. The rejection was influenced by concerns from local residents and British MPs who feared the embassy might provoke anti-Chinese demonstrations and jeopardize public safety.



At the time of the rejection, diplomatic ties between London and Beijing were strained. This was partly due to a parliamentary motion in 2021 denouncing China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims as "genocide," which Beijing labeled as an "outrageous insult." Now, as diplomatic relations potentially shift with a new United Kingdom leadership, the council is currently reviewing the revised application, and public consultations have begun, although a date for the planning committee's decision has not yet been set.

