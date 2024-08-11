India seek economic independence amid dependence on China

(MENAFN) India is making strides toward economic independence with the goal of competing for the position of the world's third-largest economy, aiming to reduce its reliance on China. However, achieving this ambition involves navigating several significant challenges. One major hurdle is the need to diversify its trade and chains, as India currently relies heavily on China for various goods, including raw materials and intermediate products crucial for its manufacturing sector. This dependency poses risks to India’s economic stability and growth, especially in light of geopolitical tensions and trade disputes.



Additionally, India's economic aspirations are challenged by its current dependency on China for key components in its technology and pharmaceutical sectors. The reliance on Chinese imports for electronics, chemicals, and machinery makes it difficult for India to achieve self-sufficiency. This situation is exacerbated by supply chain disruptions and trade imbalances that affect India's ability to compete on a global scale. As India seeks to boost domestic production and innovation, it must address these supply chain vulnerabilities and work on establishing alternative sources for critical inputs.



To mitigate its dependence on China, India is investing in infrastructure development, promoting domestic manufacturing through initiatives like "Make in India," and exploring new trade partnerships. Despite these efforts, transforming its economic structure and reducing reliance on China will require substantial time and resources. India's path to becoming a major global economic power will hinge on its ability to strengthen its internal capabilities and navigate the complexities of international trade dynamics.



