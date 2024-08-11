Hitman Rohit Sharma partners with True Elements to launch a licensed brand - RS by True Elements

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) National, August 8, 2024: Taking on from being one of the most successful cricket captain and player, Captain Rohit Sharma is now looking to add to the impact he has off the field. Rohit Sharma has partnered with True Elements to launch a licensed brand - RS by True Elements, to co-build a product line, bringing this unique and exciting partnership in the Indian food industry.



Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, is set to be the ambassador of True Elements along with spearheading RS by True Elements. True Elements is a homegrown healthy foods brand that makes healthy breakfast & snacks (oats, muesli, healthy seeds, regional snacks) & gift hampers. Given their product prowess, True Elements and Rohit Sharma will co-create and market products under the RS brand name, with RISE Worldwide managing the partnership.



True Elements’ philosophy is to make Food That Does NOT Lie. Just flip any of the product offering, read ingredients and consumers can educate themselves on what they are consuming.



Rohit Sharma, as a partner and ambassador said, “This is a good time and opportunity to launch RS by True Elements, where, today, the focus for consumers is to know what they are eating. I have been a fan of True Elements, as they have stayed committed to their values and business philosophy. The partnership is aimed at building an alternative product line for consumers to make their preferred choice and be more aware of what is being offered to them.”



True Elements was founded in 2016 by Puru Gupta & Sreejith Moolayil. After 10 years, the brand has scaled to a level where it is available on all major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto etc, servicing 24829 pin codes along with presence in 25000+ offline stores nationally. Major ones being Lulu, Metro, Nature’s Basket, Vijetha Supermarket, Haiko Supermarket, Dorabjee’s, Village Hypermarket, Pothys, Rajakumari, Society stores etc.



“This is the first time a cricketer is licensing a health food brand in India - a first for the ecosystem.Given the authenticity that Rohit has in cricket, we believe it would help us reinforce our commitment to being ‘True’ and honest with our customers, and help us scale rapidly. With Rohit starting a brand with us, it reiterates his confidence in us as a brand and our principles, which is a big motivation for the entire team. Am sure the joint effort will be a good benchmark for the rest of the industry” says Puru Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, True Elements.







