Himachal Pradesh On 'Orange Alert', Flash Floods Block Around 300 Roads

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains over the last two days has led to the closure of more than 280 roads in Himachal Pradesh , with 150 being closed on Saturday, according to officials.

Water from overflowing streams has entered several houses in Una while the Lahaul and Spiti have issued an advisory for residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution and not to cross the Jahalman Nallah as its water level is "rapidly" rising, they said.

Rescue operations to trace about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla district are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses of about ₹842 crore between June 27 and August 9, they said.

The officials said of the 288 roads, 138 were closed on Friday and 150 on Saturday.

State emergency operation centre data stated that 96 roads have been closed in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Sirmaur, 26 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur, and four each in Kangra and Kinnaur.

Kinnaur district has been cut off from state capital Shimla following flash floods between Pooh and Kaurik and a landslide on the National Highway 5 near Negulsariin.

The officials said 458 power and 48 water supply schemes are also affected in the state.