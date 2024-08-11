Pezeshkian Picks Azar As VP For Women, Family Affairs

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Zahra Behrouz Azar as his vice-president for women and family affairs, a report said on Sunday.

IRNA reported Pezeshkian had signed a decree ordering the appointment of Zahra Behrouz Azar, a reformist figure.

Earlier, Azar had served as director of women affairs at the Tehran municipality besides working for some civil research institutes and social entrepreneurship.

Pezeshkian, who was sworn in as Iran's 9th president on July 30, also appointed Saeed Owhadi as his deputy and head of the Foundation of Martyr and Veteran Affairs.

In the next few days, Pezeshkian is expected to present a list of his cabinet picks to parliament for a vote of confidence.

