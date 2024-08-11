Industrial output in Türkiye falls 4.7 percent yr/yr in June

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year decrease in Türkiye's industrial production for June. This decline reflects a significant reduction in the country’s overall industrial output compared to the same month in the previous year. The decrease was primarily driven by a notable drop in the manufacturing sector, which experienced a 6.9 percent contraction on an annual basis.



Despite the overall downturn, certain sectors exhibited growth. The mining and quarrying sector saw an 8.6 percent increase in its index, indicating robust performance in this area. Additionally, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector reported a substantial 15.2 percent rise, highlighting an expansion in energy-related activities. However, these gains were insufficient to offset the broader decline in industrial production.



On a month-to-month basis, the industrial production index fell by 2.1 percent in June. The manufacturing index, reflecting a more immediate impact, decreased by 3.1 percent from the previous month. Conversely, the mining and quarrying sector showed a positive trend with a 1.8 percent increase, and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector experienced a significant 7.8 percent rise compared to May. These variations illustrate a mixed performance across different industrial segments within the month.

