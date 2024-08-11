Amritsr Restaurant unveils summer promotion with ‘Buy One, Get One’ meal offer in the month of August

(MENAFN- Panasian1)

Dubai, UAE, August 08, 2024



Amritsr Restaurant, which runs three outlets, announced an exciting promotion where customers can enjoy a fantastic Buy One, Get One (BOGO) free offer on a wide array of authentic dishes up to the end of the school holiday season – till the end of August 2024. This offer is available on weekdays only.



Whether customers prefer takeaway, delivery, or dining in, this special promotion is available at all three of Amritsr’s vibrant locations: Al Nahda, Al Karama, and Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).



Amritsr Restaurant, renowned for its authentic culinary experiences, is celebrating its customers with an irresistible BOGO offer. This month-long promotion allows food lovers to enjoy authentic culinary experiences while benefitting significant savings. From signature Amritsari kulchas to delectable butter chicken, the menu promises a journey through the finest of Indian cuisine.



“We are excited to offer our loyal customers and new visitors a chance to experience the diverse and authentic flavors of Amritsr Restaurant. BOGO Week is our way of saying thank you for their continued support and patronage,” says Mr. Vicky M. Sethi, Managing Director of King Group Hospitality, that operates the Amritsr brand.



Customers can choose to dine in all three outlets, order takeaway, or have their meals delivered, making it convenient for everyone to enjoy delicious dishes. Customers can visit any of the locations in Al Nahda, Al Karama, or JLT, and enjoy a meal that promises to delight taste buds and leave them wanting more.



In addition to the BOGO offer, Amritsr Restaurant is committed to providing a welcoming atmosphere where guests can savour the best of Indian cuisine. Skilled chefs use only the freshest ingredients, ensuring every dish is prepared to perfection and bursting with flavour. Whether fans of traditional favourites or looking to explore new culinary delights, Amritsr has something for everyone.



All three restaurants look forward to serving guests and making dining experiences unforgettable. Consumers can take advantage of this limited-time offer and treat themselves and loved ones to an extraordinary culinary journey. As Amritsr celebrates this special month, the restaurant reaffirms its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every visit is a delightful and memorable experience.







